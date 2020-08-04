 Huawei eyes IoT role for HarmonyOS - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei eyes IoT role for HarmonyOS

04 AUG 2020

Huawei turned its attention to the IoT opportunity as a way to bolster its HarmonyOS play, by targeting what it said were gaps in current device connectivity.

In a briefing, Wang Chenglu, president of the software unit at Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, said the company believed current approaches lack coherency, with this lack of seamless user experience hindering IoT uptake.

Huawei is working to ensure “the mutual connectivity, communication and integration of IoT devices in a convenient way”, he explained. It introduced a feature named Distributed Technology to its Android-based EMUI 10.1 interface to allow different devices to be combined.

Wang added the current smartphone industry had already established “a very rich ecosystem” and expressed hope developers could fully leverage it and use existing assets to cover more IoT devices with minimum cost.

As a target for HarmonyOS, Wang outlined providision of a set of software which can be flexibly deployed across multiple IoT modules instead of having different operating systems for different devices.

The company aimed to make HarmonyOS able to support a variety of devices and equipment, including car telematics systems, smartwatches, wristbands, earphones and robots.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Huawei trumps Samsung to top smartphone market

Qualcomm strikes Huawei patent deal

Huawei uses Covid-19 as digital springboard
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association