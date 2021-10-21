Huawei accelerates UK private 5G

Huawei hammered home its 5G credentials in the UK, demonstrating a private network it claimed was essential to unlock opportunities in various industries and accelerate innovation in the nation.

Building upon a broader R&D push, Huawei showcased projects from three participants in a 12-week accelerator programme using what it claimed as the first private 5G network installed at the Cambridge Science Park technology hub.

The demonstrations were conducted in partnership with Cambridge Wireless, a non-profit organisation supporting R&D and the application of wireless technologies.

Huawei highlighted an AR-based sports service developed by Hado UK which requires the low-latency and swift data rates offered by 5G.

Also demonstrated was a remotely-operated vehicle designed by connected and autonomous systems developer Epitomical to handle tasks in hazardous areas using a robotic arm. And the showcases were rounded out by industrial automation company Cambridge Sensoriis, which presented a radar capable of detecting objects hundreds of metres away.

Cambridge Sensoriis explained 5G is needed to handle the massive amounts of data uploaded to the cloud in real time, adding the technology could lower its radar deployment costs by £3,500 per unit.

Simon Mead, CEO of Cambridge Wireless, explained 5G holds “huge promise” for the three companies and the markets where the services will be offered.

R&D

Henk Koopmans, CEO of Huawei Technologies R&D UK, told Mobile World Live the vendor regards itself as “a huge collection of start-ups”, employing its knowledge and relationships, and forging collaborations “to break new ground”.

The executive added future R&D areas Huawei is considering for the UK include AI, fintech and opportunities in fields including life sciences and transportation.

In terms of security concerns by the US regarding Huawei’s technology, Koopmans said it had “always followed the path of standardisation and international collaboration, whether that’s 3G, 4G, 5G”.

He gave examples with people and organisations such as banks which had been “very comfortable using the technology because it’s highly secure”.