HPE continues 5G push

HPE unveiled automation and orchestration software for its 5G portfolio, its second move this month targeting next-generation networks.

The HPE 5G Automated Assurance and HPE Service Director are pre-integrated with the vendor’s open 5G products, and are designed to bulk up its capabilities around cloud, OSS and orchestration.

HPE explained Service Director uses intent-based modelling and provides zero-touch, profile-driven 5G network slicing orchestration. It works with the vendor’s software for virtual and containerised network functions.

The 5G Automated Assurance product employs machine learning to predict and remediate problems including service degradation, and is designed for multi-vendor networks.

“We are introducing an integrated offering that accelerates automation in the industry”, Domenico Convertino, VP of product management said, adding operators “need to embrace” open and “cloud-native principles” if they are to make the most of the “opportunity presented by 5G and network slicing”.

It noted the latest software employs “open-source technologies” and APIs, elements which are increasingly important to operators as they deploy network infrastructure from multiple vendors.

HPE is a leader in supplying infrastructure and software for discrete LTE network functions and made it clear it wants to play a larger role in 5G networks, which it expects to bring operators more opportunities with enterprises than consumers.

The company has developed a full stack for the 5G core which can be deployed a version of its GreenLake cloud service tailored for mobile networks.

Its latest software is set to be available in October.