HPE advances operator cloud focus

HPE developed a version of its GreenLake cloud service for mobile networks, adding a new tool as it builds its 5G portfolio beyond its traditional network sectors.

The company stated its 5G core stack can be deployed with HPE GreenLake to enable operators to deploy cloud-native next-generation cores. It is offering this as-a-service, stating this allows service providers to implement a per-subscriber payment structure and quickly scale as more users are added.

More than 200 network operators worldwide are HPE customers, and many of them rely on the vendor for subscriber data management through its Home Subscriber Server, which HPE has now migrated to the cloud.

HPE also supplies a growing number of operators with servers used to run network software, as operators virtualise functions.

The company also unveiled a set of GreenLake offerings targeting the healthcare and financial services sectors, among others.

It also detailed upgrades to the entire HPE GreenLake platform, adding cloud-native infrastructure called Lighthouse which it claimed simplifies and speeds addition of new services.

Security software called Aurora will continuously verify the integrity of hardware, firmware, OSes, platforms and workloads, including security.

A silicon-on-demand service developed in partnership with Intel will enable GreenLake users to purchase and activate processing power and persistent memory in real time.

And HPE introduced Compute Cloud Console to enable organisations to monitor and automate operations across multiple locations.

HPE stated its GreenLake cloud platform has more than 1,200 customers, with a 95 per cent renewal rate, representing $4.8 billion in total contract value.