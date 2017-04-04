English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Google aims for patent peace with Pax initiative

04 APR 2017

Google announced the Android Networked Cross-License, or Pax for short, a royalty-free community patent cross-licence which will enable it and Android device makers to collectively defend themselves against patent lawsuits.

Companies signing up can use each other’s patents without fear of being sued, something which happens quite frequently.

Members include Google, Samsung, LG, Foxconn, HMD Global, HTC, Coolpad, BQ and Allview, which have agreed to share patents covering “Android and Google applications” on any device meeting Android’s compatibility requirements.

The members together own more than 230,000 patents worldwide. As more companies join, PAX will bring more patent “peace and value” to its members through more freedom to innovate, Google said.

“This community-driven clearing house, developed together with our Android partners, ensures that innovation and consumer choice – not patent threats – will continue to be key drivers of our Android ecosystem,” said Jamie Rosenberg, VP of business and operations for Android and Google Play.

“In Latin, the word pax means peace. In the world of intellectual property, patent peace often coincides with innovation and healthy competition that benefit consumers,” he added.

The firm believes Pax, which is free to join, will expand the openness of Android and promote “patent peace” that will free up time and money for members.

Android is distributed under open source licenses allowing anyone to use it for free and the Android ecosystem counts more than 400 partner manufacturers and 500 carriers who have produced more than 4,000 major devices in the last year alone with 1.6 billion active users, according to Google.

Pax is the latest licensing effort Google helped develop. Other efforts include the LOT Network and the Open Patent Non-assertion Pledge. The company also participates in initiatives such as the Open Invention Network and IP3, run by Allied Security Trust.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Google exec to lead Canadian AI venture

Google commits to better battery life with Android O

Google adds shortcuts to iOS, Android app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association