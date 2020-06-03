 Google faces $5B lawsuit for tracking private browsing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google faces $5B lawsuit for tracking private browsing

03 JUN 2020

Google could be slammed with a fine of at least $5 billion in a US lawsuit if found to have illegally gathered data from millions of users surfing the internet privately through its Chrome browser, Reuters reported.

A complaint filed in a district court yesterday (2 June) accused the tech giant of secretly collecting information about people’s search habits despite using the web browser’s Incognito mode.

Complainants argue data was gathered by Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager and smartphone apps, regardless of whether users clicked on adverts or not. The plaintiffs claimed millions of users employing Incognito mode since 1 June 2016 were affected and sought damages of at least $5,000 per person.

Google representative Jose Castaneda told Reuters the company will vigorously defend itself against the allegations, adding it clearly highlighted websites could be able to collect information about browsing activity conducted in private mode.

The Alphabet-owned company has long faced claims regarding unauthorised tracking, most recently being accused by authorities in Arizona of breaking state law by continuing to gather information from devices where the Location History feature had been deactivated.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google gives Pixel an update

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Google delays Android 11 launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association