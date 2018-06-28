English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Google backs feature phone platform player

28 JUN 2018

Google invested $22 million in KaiOS Technologies, which the company said will enable it to “fast track development and global deployment” of its operating system designed for “smart feature phones”.

While stating its platform is “not Firefox OS”, KaiOS is based on the original Mozilla project with staff from that team working on its engineering and user experience. It said the OS has “developed into something much more robust and expanded” than the Firefox platform.

In addition to the investment, Google and KaiOS Technologies will work to make Google Assistant, Maps, YouTube and Search available for KaiOS users.

“Having an intelligent voice assistant on an affordable mobile phone is truly revolutionary as it helps overcome some of the limitations a keypad brings,” Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies, said.

KaiOS is the platform used by Indian operator Reliance Jio in its JioPhones. The company said it also works with TCL Communications, Doro, HMD Global and Micromax, along with operators Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile US.

The platform is also used in the Nokia 8110 feature phone announced by HMD Global at Mobile World Congress.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Apple, Google release new tools for teachers

Google set for renewed smartwatch push

AT&T targets $1.6B buy to boost advertising play

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association