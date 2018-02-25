HMD maintains MWC momentum with bolstered lineup

HMD Global looked to replicate the hype it generated at MWC 2017 by “doubling down” on its Nokia product line at Mobile World Congress 2018, unveiling five new phones including a remodeled 8110 and the premium Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The vendor is clearly keen to keep up the momentum with Nokia phones after making a splash at Congress last year, when it debuted four new devices including the headline grabbing, iconic 3310 feature phone.

One year on, and HMD’s CEO Florian Seiche said the success in 2017 gave the company the confidence to make another big push in Barcelona this time around, as it unveiled a new Nokia 6, Nokia 1, and Nokia 7 Plus alongside the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone and the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

“The most important thing for me is that with the product angle and the differentiation, we really feel we have a great opportunity to create our own strong personality and identity with this product range,” he said.

From the five new smartphones released, Nokia 8 Sirocco stands out in particular, given its €749 price tag, as HMD bolstered its premium line-up.

HMD also talked up a tie-up with Google, stating it has “become the first global partner” to have a full suite of devices selected into the Android One programme. Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia 6 join the “Android One family”, added HMD.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

The most expensive of the five new phones was described as an “ultra-compact powerhouse”, featuring an edge-to-edge, 5:5-inch, curved poLED 2K display. In particular, Nokia talked up the Sirocco’s design and durability, with a “precision crafted frame, milled from a single piece of stainless steel”.

The device is 2mm thin at the edge, runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 mobile platform, features 12MP and 13MP dual rear cameras and an “ultra-sensitive” wide angle front camera. Other features include fast charging, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Adding to the company’s higher-end offering is the Nokia 7 Plus, which is the largest-sized offering from the new lineup. Priced at €399, the 7 Plus has a 6-inch display, a dual 12MP main camera and a secondary 13MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, in addition to a 16MP front camera. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and is available in black/copper and white/copper.

The New Nokia 6, meanwhile, was positioned as an upgrade in performance compared to the original Nokia 6, while being built on “the well-loved design of its predecessor”. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 mobile platform and is available with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and storage of 32GB or 64GB. HMD said the device is more than 60 per cent faster than the older version, and is priced at €279.

20th century classic

Joining the 3310 and 3310 3G “feature phone family” is the 8810 4G, designed with the original phone’s slide feature to answer and end calls. Available in yellow and black, the feature phone is available at €79 and offers a “familiar and easy to use interface, as well as a revamped Snake game.

Nokia said the 8110 is a “20th century classic with 21st century connectivity”, offering VoLTE voice calls, Wi-Fi capability and apps availability. No doubt the battery life will also be a major selling point, with up to 25 days standby time.

Finally, the Nokia 1 is the lowest-end smartphone released, but still features “all the essentials” including 4G capability, quad core, rear camera with flash, front camera, dual SIM and voice control. It is available in red and blue, and priced at $85.