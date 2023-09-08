 Gomez confirmed as fifth FCC Commissioner - Mobile World Live
Home_Regulation

Gomez confirmed as fifth FCC Commissioner

08 SEP 2023
Five brass-colored doors mark the entrance to FCC headquarters in Washington D.C.

Politicians approved Anna Gomez as the fifth commissioner of the US Federal Communication Commission (FCC), which returned the agency to full strength after a delay of several years while also giving Democratic Party players a majority.

Gomez was confirmed by a vote of 55 to 43 following her nomination in May by President Joe Biden.

A Democratic Party majority on the FCC opens the door to advancing the President’s telecoms agenda, which could include restoring net neutrality rules.

Gomez was recently an adviser with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.

She was also previously deputy administrator with the NTIA, held various roles with the FCC and worked as VP of government affairs for Sprint Nextel.

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel, CTIA president and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker and CCA president and CEO Tim Donovan were among those to congratulate Gomez.

Rosenworcel stated Gomez brings a wealth of telecommunications experience, a substantial record of public service and international expertise to the agency.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

