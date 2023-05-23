US President moves to fill vacant FCC post

US President Joe Biden nominated former National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) executive Anna Gomez as the fifth commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), potentially ending a lengthy wait for the group to return to full strength.

If politicians approve Gomez’ appointment, it would hand the US Democratic party a majority at the FCC comprising chair Jessica Rosenworcel and Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

President Biden also announced plans to renominate Starks and Brendan Carr to new terms.

The tenure of Nathan Simington, the second Republican party member on the commission, expires in 2024.

Gomez was nominated after President Biden’s previous pick Gigi Sohn pulled out of the process.

Bloomberg reported Sohn was targeted by telecom industry lobbyists for backing net neutrality.

Gomez’ LinkedIn profile reveals she is currently an adviser with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.

In addition to her past role as deputy administrator with the NTIA, Gomez also previously worked at the FCC in various positions, along with a spell as VP of government affairs for Sprint Nextel.

CTIA president and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker and CCA president and CEO Tim Donovan each welcomed Gomez’ nomination in separate statements.