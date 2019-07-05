 Germany opens former TV band for mobile - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Germany opens former TV band for mobile

05 JUL 2019

Germany completed the clearance of the 700MHz band, which had previously been used by broadcasters, with operators now free to use the bandwidth to improve coverage.

In a statement, regulator Bundesnetzagentur said use of the band for mobile would provide a coverage boost in rural areas, due to the relatively long-range transmissions available on the frequency.

The spectrum was auctioned to operators in 2015, with Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland and Vodafone Germany all winning allocations.

Clearance of the 700MHz band is mandated by the European Union and must be completed by 30 June 2020 unless permission is gained from EU authorities for a two-year extension.

Announcing the completion of the process in Germany, the regulator warned operators they must “observe the protection of foreign broadcasting uses” in parts of the country close to borders with nations yet to clear the band.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Operators scathing over German 5G auction outcome

German newcomer slashes investor payout to fund 5G

Germany warns on Apple, Google Pay dominance

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association