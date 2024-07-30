UAE-based du combined with Nokia and MediaTek in what was branded the first trial of a technology designed to boost 5G-Advanced uplink in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), a demo the operator claimed enhanced its network by 70 per cent.

In a statement, du explained the test over its network utilised Nokia’s AirScale portfolio including massive MIMO radios, baseband and macro remote radios, as well as MediaTek’s T830 5G FWA mobile chipset.

The UAE operator said the pilot employed three transmitter antennas and two component carrier aggregation across LTE frequency bands on its existing infrastructure.

This resulted in “significant advancements” in uplink speeds, the company noted, adding the technology would be suitable for high-demand applications such as live streaming, video conferencing and substantial data uploads.

Head of infra technology planning at du Hasan Alshemeili said the test aligns with its ongoing commitment “to enhance customer connectivity since our initial 5G launch in 2019”.

MediaTek’s GM wireless communication system and partnerships Ho-Chi Hwang added the trial “sets a significant benchmark in the region”.