English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC revises 3.5GHz rules, eyes 6GHz for Wi-Fi

24 OCT 2018

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted changes to its rules for the 3.5GHz band despite harsh criticism from one member, shifting to larger licence areas and longer terms favoured by major operators eyeing the spectrum for 5G.

Changes adopted by the FCC on Tuesday (23 October) accommodate operator demands, increasing the licence zones from small geographic areas known as census tracts to county-wide, extending the duration from three years to ten years and making the licences renewable. The order also ensures seven priority licences will be available in each area, which can be partitioned to enable licence holders to lease some of their spectrum on the secondary market.

In 2015, the FCC designated 3.5GHz as an innovation band, with a three-tier access framework to encourage sharing between incumbents, licensed and general users, and census tract licences to enable hyper-local deployments. The band is also known as the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in the US.

However, large operators complained they could not justify investments in the band with such limited licences and Commissioner Michael O’Rielly (pictured, left of centre), who spearheaded the FCC’s effort to overhaul the rules, said “it was clear during a review that the past administration rules were not supportive of large-scale deployments”.

Reception
The changes were welcomed by players including industry association CTIA and operator AT&T, the latter of which said they provide “necessary clarity and certainty” to support the delivery of LTE and 5G services in the band.

However, Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured, far left) blasted the shift as “shortsighted” and “at odds with what is needed for a successful future”.

“We take what was most innovative about the 3.5GHz band model and cast it aside in favour of existing business models,” she commented.

Adoption of the rules comes ahead of expected commercial deployments in the band from Verizon and others by the year-end, and shortly after Qualcomm and Ericsson announced the successful completion of a standards-based 5G call over 3.5GHz using a mobile test device in a laboratory.

Unlocking more for unlicensed
The Commission also proposed new rules which would open up a 1,200MHz channel of spectrum in the 6GHz band for unlicensed use.

Wi-Fi Alliance applauded the move, hailing the FCC for taking “an important step towards preserving broadband wireless connectivity for millions of Americans and creating new opportunities for the next generation of Wi-Fi”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC accuses operators of slow hurricane response

Huawei warns US over 5G costs, deployment timelines

FCC to drive US 5G goals with more spectrum

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association