English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T warns 3.5GHz regime will raise costs

09 APR 2018

AT&T pressed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for larger licence areas in the 3.5GHz band, noting smaller, census tract-sized permits would increase deployment costs.

In a filing, AT&T and infrastructure provider CommScope explained to adequately cover the borders of the smaller licence areas, operators would have to lower their transmission power and thus deploy more cell sites to cover the same space. That, in turn, would mean a “substantial increase” in both equipment and maintenance costs, and require more backhaul and siting approvals from local zoning boards and building owners.

With smaller licence areas, AT&T concluded operators would be forced to deploy extremely dense networks. It instead asked the FCC to implement larger, more traditional licence areas that would allow operators to use higher power for coverage.

The input comes as the FCC reconsiders its rules for the shared 3.5GHz band, which is also known in the US as the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Among other things, the regulator requested feedback on whether to expand the licence areas and lengthen licence terms from three years to ten.

AT&T isn’t alone in its request. Other incumbent operator interests, including Verizon, T-Mobile US and industry group CTIA, pushed the FCC to broaden licence areas for the 3.5GHz spectrum.

However, the recommendation puts operators at odds with other parties interested in using what was originally intended to be an innovation band in the US.

Google, as well as GE, regional operator Southern Linc and railway company Union Pacific, objected to larger licence areas, noting it would not make sense for them to try to outbid large operators for licences that extend far beyond their areas of operation.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon expects CBRS deployments in 2018

Verizon seeks clearance for 3.5GHz trials

Comcast gears up for 3.5GHz field trials

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association