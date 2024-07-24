The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched a mobile speed test app designed to provide users with accurate information on network performance.

In a statement, the FCC explained the app replaces a previous speed monitoring set-up and is part of its Broadband Data Collection programme.

The regulator added data from the service will be used to improve the accuracy of mobile coverage information on its National Broadband Map. The app “features an enhanced user interface that makes challenging the accuracy of the provider-reported mobile coverage data even easier”.

Users can submit their test results to the FCC to a challenge a mobile operator’s reported coverage, or as crowdsource data to inform the regulator’s verification and audit work, along with other policy decisions.

“Consumers deserve to know where they have mobile coverage and at what speeds and the FCC wants to include their experiences in our effort to create a more precise map of available coverage,” the regulator’s chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated.

Some of the new features include a repeat test function which allows users to conduct additional tests without having to enter and certify information each time, while also enabling hands-free assessments while driving.

Users can also review results and view them in the National Broadband Map.

There is also a map overlay to display the area where the test is taking place.

The app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.