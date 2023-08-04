 FCC eyes AI role in spectrum usage data - Mobile World Live
Home_Regulation

FCC eyes AI role in spectrum usage data

04 AUG 2023

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) began a technical investigation into spectrum usage data, as chair Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) cited the potential of artificial intelligence for improving management of the resource.

In a statement following its August meeting, the FCC announced the approval of a “technical inquiry into spectrum usage data” which aims to explore the feasibility of various techniques to understand use of airwaves in the country.

The study is limited to non-Federal spectrum, which excludes allocations for agencies such as the armed forces and the FBI.

From the study the regulator aims to gain an understanding of the feasibility, benefit and limits of various techniques to understand spectrum usage, with comments sought on best practices, operational considerations, and technical parameters.

Citing the potential of AI and machine learning, FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel said: “with demands on our airwaves growing with the Internet of Things, we want to better understand spectrum utilisation in geography, frequency, and time. This is the kind of data that could help make our policies smarter and more effective.”

She noted in the future wireless devices could utilise AI to manage transmissions and avoid interference on their own, working with other devices “without a central authority dictating the best of use of spectrum in every environment.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

