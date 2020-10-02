 FCC fends off bid to slow Wi-Fi spectrum move - Mobile World Live
Home

FCC fends off bid to slow Wi-Fi spectrum move

02 OCT 2020

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) won the first round in a fight with AT&T and utility industry groups over plans to open spectrum the regulator claims is needed to boost the Wi-Fi sector.

A court dismissed a legal challenge by the operator and industry associations seeking to delay the FCC’s plan to open the 6GHz band for unlicensed use, a decision Chairman Ajit Pai hailed as “great news for consumers” in a tweet.

The FCC chief added access to all 1200MHz of the band meant consumers “stand to benefit from super-fast” Wi-Fi services.

AT&T and several utility associations led by the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) earlier this year filed separate legal challenges, which were later consolidated, asking a court to stay execution of the scheme until their case was heard.

The operator aims to ensure a portion of the band remains licensed, while the utilities are concerned about potential interference.

However, the court determined the criteria for a stay had not been met, and also denied a separate request asking it to expedite the case.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

