FCC commissioner slams WRC-19 opposition - Mobile World Live

A member of the Federal Communications Commission blasted perceived efforts by other governments to stymie US interests at the ITU’s recent World Radiocommuncation Conference (WRC-19), arguing the country should consider creating an alternative coalition of nations to set mobile priorities going forward.

Commissioner Michael O’Rielly (pictured) acknowledged the US achieved some of its objectives at WRC-19, but told a Senate committee “it was very evident that certain foreign delegations were sent with clear directions to oppose the United States and other forward-thinking nations”.

He added the conduct “went far beyond normal negotiation strategy” and appeared to be motivated by geopolitical purposes.

O’Rielly said the behaviour raised questions about the value of future conferences, but suggested nations at the forefront of mobile development could form a new “G7-like organisation” to ensure continued progress on shared objectives.

“We should not let ourselves be obstructed by rogue nations that have little interest in global wireless development or are willing to undermine progress for purposes of a larger self-interested agenda…Near-global harmonisation could be achieved through agreement of the largest, leading wireless nations of the world”.