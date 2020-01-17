 FCC commissioner slams WRC-19 opposition - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC commissioner slams WRC-19 opposition

17 JAN 2020

A member of the Federal Communications Commission blasted perceived efforts by other governments to stymie US interests at the ITU’s recent World Radiocommuncation Conference (WRC-19), arguing the country should consider creating an alternative coalition of nations to set mobile priorities going forward.

Commissioner Michael O’Rielly (pictured) acknowledged the US achieved some of its objectives at WRC-19, but told a Senate committee “it was very evident that certain foreign delegations were sent with clear directions to oppose the United States and other forward-thinking nations”.

He added the conduct “went far beyond normal negotiation strategy” and appeared to be motivated by geopolitical purposes.

O’Rielly said the behaviour raised questions about the value of future conferences, but suggested nations at the forefront of mobile development could form a new “G7-like organisation” to ensure continued progress on shared objectives.

“We should not let ourselves be obstructed by rogue nations that have little interest in global wireless development or are willing to undermine progress for purposes of a larger self-interested agenda…Near-global harmonisation could be achieved through agreement of the largest, leading wireless nations of the world”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC chief highlights 5G hurdles

US regulators back Sprint, T-Mobile in merger trial

FCC rolls out wireless alert upgrades

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association