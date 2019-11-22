GSMA hails WRC-19 5G spectrum agreement - Mobile World Live

The GSMA lauded an international treaty identifying spectrum needed to deliver ultra-high speed and low latency 5G services agreed at the ITU’s World Radiocommuncation Conference 2019 (WRC-19) in Egypt.

In a statement, the industry group welcomed the decision at WRC-19 to define several mmWave frequencies for use in deploying 5G networks, explaining it would help open “game changing” 5G applications across the globe.

The decision to identify 26GHz, 40GHz and 66GHz ranges for 5G was confirmed by the ITU at the climax of the four-week long WRC-19 conference, held in Sharm El-Sheikh between 28 October and today (22 November).

5G use cases expected to be delivered over the identified frequencies include virtual and augmented reality applications, remote control of industrial robots, autonomous vehicles and consumer entertainment services.

GSMA director general Mats Granryd said: “Countries struck the right balance in opening up groundbreaking possibilities for 5G while protecting existing radio services worldwide.

“The mobile industry’s goal going into WRC-19 was to identify enough 5G spectrum to deliver long-lasting socio-economic benefits. WRC-19 delivered on this goal, and also secured a pathway to 5G’s future success in the agenda for WRC-23 [the next edition of the conference].”