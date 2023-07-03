 FCC clamps down on IP-based voice robocalls - Mobile World Live
Home

FCC clamps down on IP-based voice robocalls

03 JUL 2023

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ended extensions to a deadline to implement robocall defence standards, putting the screws on service providers which have yet to adhere to the requirements.

In a statement, the FCC explained 30 June was the final deadline for providers of IP-based voice services to implement its STIR/SHAKEN policies requiring mobile gateway and facilities-based small service providers to install caller-ID authentication.

The FCC has long pressed US operators to deploy caller ID authentication, which supports blocking tools to help disconnect illegal robocalls.

Rules passed in March required intermediate providers which receive unauthenticated IP calls originating in the US to employ STIR/SHAKEN by the end of 2023.

Large providers were required to comply by end-June 2021, with non-facility based small operators given a deadline of mid-2022.

The STIR/SHAKEN standards provide a common information-sharing language between networks to verify caller ID information which can then be used by robocall blocking tools, FCC investigators and consumers.

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel said there is no cure-all to combat robocalls, but having caller ID authentication in networks “is real progress”.

The FCC also opened a proceeding to explore adding caller ID authentication to non-IP networks.

Mike Robuck

