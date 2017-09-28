English
Home

FCC chair urges Apple to activate FM chips

28 SEP 2017

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai urged Apple to activate the FM radio chips in its iPhones to aid public safety efforts.

In disaster situations, the FM radio chips embedded in mobile phones allow the devices to receive emergency radio broadcasts despite the failure of wireless networks. Pai indicated that while many smartphone vendors have already activated the feature, Apple has so far refused. He urged the company to reconsider.

“When wireless networks go down during a natural disaster, smartphones with activated FM chips can allow Americans to get vital access to life-saving information,” Pai said in a statement. “I hope the company will reconsider its position, given the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. That’s why I am asking Apple to activate the FM chips that are in its iPhones. It is time for Apple to step up to the plate and put the safety of the American people first.”

Hurricane hurdles
Pai’s comments come as US territory Puerto Rico seeks to restore communications after being devastated by Hurricane Maria earlier this month. An FCC status report immediately after the storm hit last week revealed 95 per cent of cell sites on the island had been knocked offline. As of Wednesday morning, 91 per cent of cell sites remained out of commission.

Recovery efforts from US operators are underway, though they face steep challenges thanks to an island-wide electricity blackout and extensive flooding.

Earlier this week, Sprint noted its first shipment of generators and repair equipment had reached the island alongside a crew of engineers and technicians from the mainland US. A second shipment of supplies and personnel was scheduled to arrive Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, AT&T said it has already landed “a number” of planes loaded with repair teams, generators and equipment on the island, with more resources on the way. The operator said it is also sending satellite phones to first responders on the island to help them stay connected.

T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray has also been narrating that operator’s recovery efforts on Twitter. On Monday, Ray indicated T-Mobile’s efforts are ramping up and successfully delivering equipment, fuel and personnel to the island. Ray on Wednesday shared a photo of a large ship headed to the island with additional resources. Even with those supplies, though, Ray said there is a long, hard road ahead.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

