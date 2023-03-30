 FCC chair seeks non-domestic licence reviews - Mobile World Live
Home

FCC chair seeks non-domestic licence reviews

30 MAR 2023
FCC

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel  (pictured) proposed rules covering reviews of non-domestic companies providing telecoms services in the US to mitigate potential national security threats.

The regulator stated Rosenworcel’s plan would involve working with national security agencies to periodically review the operating licences of non-domestic companies.

Such moves “will ensure that changing national security considerations are reflected in existing authorisations” under Section 214 of the Communications Act, legislation covering provision of services in the US by domestic and non-domestic companies.

Rosenworcel said the FCC “is taking clear and decisive action” across the board to address national security risks in communications networks.

“If a provider poses a threat that cannot be mitigated, we will take the steps necessary to remove their access to our networks.”

The FCC revoked the operating authorities of four state-owned Chinese operators in recent years, based on recommendations from national security agencies.

Commissioners will vote on Rosenworcel’s proposal in April.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

