The US government struck a partnership with Sweden to deepen joint research on 6G and other next-generation technologies, a collaboration which will also see the countries work on interoperability and industry best practices.

In an announcement, the US government and the Swedish ministry of foreign affairs outlined key objectives to unlock 6G benefits for their respective nations and “the wider global community”, citing a need for research partnerships between the private sector, governments and academia.

The countries also reiterated a commitment towards 6G R&D project announced by US President Joe Biden and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson in July 2023.

Together the US and Sweden claim they will “emphasise efforts to address the economic, environmental and social impacts of wireless networks” through international cooperation, advanced multi-party research, the sharing of best practices and identification of synergies.

Agenda

Deployment of new spectrum allocations of future wireless networks are at the top of the agenda, as well as the introduction of new technologies in existing frequency bands.

Standardisation, security and resilience play a central role in the collaboration as US and Sweden pledged to work on “global harmonisation” of frequency bands for the future network, and support developments of “interfaces and specifications” that promote openness.

The nations also committed to exploring 6G’s future role in global development, encouraging an inclusive ecosystem “to facilitate multidisciplinary research for fundamental discoveries and diverse applications, with the potential to help solve shared and global societal challenges”.

Joint research could also be expanded to include other key technologies such as AI, edge computing and cybersecurity.