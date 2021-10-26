 Facebook growth unabated by headwinds - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook growth unabated by headwinds

26 OCT 2021

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg used its Q3 earnings call to address challenges confronting the company and noted it is growing despite these major obstacles.

The executive referenced recent changes made by Apple to protect user privacy, which make it much harder for Facebook and other services to deliver targeted advertising.

“As expected, we did experience revenue headwinds this quarter”, Zuckerberg said.

Facebook warned investors about the impact of Apple’s changes more than a year ago. The social media company’s revenue increased 35 per cent year-on-year to $29 billion despite the iOS move, with net income of $9.2 billion up 17 per cent.

Daily active users rose 6 per cent to 1.9 billion.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg explained 60 per cent of video revenue was mobile-first, which it defines as clips of 15 seconds or less, or shot vertically.

Zuckerberg addressed the growing chorus of complaints about Facebook’s handling of hate speech, claiming it is the victim of “a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company”.

The CEO spoke just a few hours after former employee Frances Haugen testified to UK politicians regarding claims Facebook protects profits rather than restricting hateful or provocative posts.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Orange hit by poor returns from rivals in Q3

Dtac hit by pandemic restrictions

China casts cloud over Intel Q3

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association