FAA issues fresh flight guidelines

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued new directives to aircraft operators, seeking to avoid potential flight safety issues resulting from interference with 5G radios operating in the C-Band.

It issued one directive for large cargo and passenger aeroplanes, and another for helicopters, both of which involve banning some operations requiring radio altimeter information in areas where C-Band broadband signals are present.

The FAA stated it continues to work closely with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and mobile network operators to ensure safe co-existence for aviation and 5G.

C-Band spectrum is a cornerstone of the 5G deployment strategies of Verizon and AT&T, which are relying on it to bridge a coverage gap with T-Mobile US.

Verizon and AT&T both agreed to reduce power levels at 5G radio sites nationwide for a six-month period and have delayed activation of C-Band radios until 5 January, 2022.