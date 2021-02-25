 Verizon dominates US C-Band sale with $46B spend - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon dominates US C-Band sale with $46B spend

25 FEB 2021

Verizon emerged the top spender in a record-breaking US sale of C-Band spectrum (3.7GHz to 4.2GHz), bidding nearly twice as much as rival AT&T and five-times more than T-Mobile US.

The operator (bidding as Cellco Partnership) committed to pay $45.5 billion for 3,511 licences, while AT&T bid $23.4 million on 1,621 and T-Mobile $9.3 billion on 142. UScellular was the fourth-highest spender, $1.3 billion on 254.

Analysts at Raymond James previously predicted Verizon would spend approximately $30 billion, AT&T $20 billion and T-Mobile $11 billion.

All told, told the auction raised $81.2 billion from 21 participants. Payments for the 5,684 licences sold are due by 24 March.

Acting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated the sale reflected “a shift in our nation’s approach to 5G toward mid-band spectrum that can support fast, reliable, and ubiquitous service that is competitive with our global peers”.

Meredith Attwell Baker, president and CEO of industry group CTIA, separately stated the massive sums involved “underscore the commitment by stakeholders across the wireless industry to invest in innovation, drive our economic recovery and ensure that the US leads the 5G economy”.

In addition to licence costs, Raymond James analysts noted winning bidders will have to pay approximately $14 billion to help satellite operators clear the spectrum, comprising $9.7 billion in incentive payments and $3.3 billion covering relocation.

They added the charges will be levied based on licences won, though payments will be spread over time.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Verizon targets digital inclusion

Blog: When will we see 5G network slicing in the US?

T-Mobile boosts backing for 5G start-ups

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association