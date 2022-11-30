 ExteNet, T-Mobile US forge large venue deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ExteNet, T-Mobile US forge large venue deal

30 NOV 2022

T-Mobile US expanded a partnership with ExteNet Systems to provide its mobile services across large commercial venues, while the network infrastructure provider will also decommission legacy Sprint equipment from the operator’s network.

Under the terms of an expanded agreement struck in October but only publicised yesterday (29 November), ExteNet will deploy digital wireless infrastructure in large sports, entertainment, hospitality and transport venues.

It plans to build, operate and own the infrastructure with T-Mobile serving as the “first committed carrier” on every venue contract, which the companies stated was an “industry first in enabling the extension of 5G wireless capabilities and state-of-the-art technology to fans and guests” while improving deployment times.

T-Mobile was the first operator to join a network ExteNet is deploying at 25 MGM Resorts properties in the US under a deal the infrastructure company struck in September.

ExteNet Systems CEO Rich Coyle stated the T-Mobile partnership enables a “win-win roadmap” for the operator’s “consumer and business clients alike as we bring a revolutionary uncarrier approach to venue contracting”.

The company will also rationalise T-Mobile’s small cell framework and upgrade existing infrastructure to bolster 5G efficiency.

The companies didn’t disclose the financial terms of their new agreement.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US presenta un kit de desarrollo para Internet de las Cosas

T-Mobile US releases IoT developer kit

Musk frustra las esperanzas de Legere de dirigir Twitter
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association