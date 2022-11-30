ExteNet, T-Mobile US forge large venue deal

T-Mobile US expanded a partnership with ExteNet Systems to provide its mobile services across large commercial venues, while the network infrastructure provider will also decommission legacy Sprint equipment from the operator’s network.

Under the terms of an expanded agreement struck in October but only publicised yesterday (29 November), ExteNet will deploy digital wireless infrastructure in large sports, entertainment, hospitality and transport venues.

It plans to build, operate and own the infrastructure with T-Mobile serving as the “first committed carrier” on every venue contract, which the companies stated was an “industry first in enabling the extension of 5G wireless capabilities and state-of-the-art technology to fans and guests” while improving deployment times.

T-Mobile was the first operator to join a network ExteNet is deploying at 25 MGM Resorts properties in the US under a deal the infrastructure company struck in September.

ExteNet Systems CEO Rich Coyle stated the T-Mobile partnership enables a “win-win roadmap” for the operator’s “consumer and business clients alike as we bring a revolutionary uncarrier approach to venue contracting”.

The company will also rationalise T-Mobile’s small cell framework and upgrade existing infrastructure to bolster 5G efficiency.

The companies didn’t disclose the financial terms of their new agreement.