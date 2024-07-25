US-based voice security company Hiya bought deepfake detection player Loccus.ai, bolstering its capabilities at a time when it states consumers are reporting a rise in the number of scam calls employing AI.

Hiya is incorporating Loccus.ai’s technology with its own voice security system to improve detection of fraudulent calls. It stated the set-up works across multiple languages, formats and platforms including recorded video.

The company is pitching Hiya AI Voice Detection as a way for businesses and operators to enhance security and, in turn, consumer trust. “It can be used to identify deepfake audio in personal communications apps, news and social media content”, along with video conferencing systems and call centres.

Hiya stated a study it conducted with market research company OnePoll this month found many had already been affected by deepfake and video impersonation scams using AI voice cloning.

Of 2,000 US consumers quizzed, 27 per cent believe they had been targeted by an AI deepfake voice scam since April.

Hiya said 61 per cent of audio deepfakes came through personal voice calls; 22 per cent from Facebook; 17 per cent YouTube; 16 per cent email; and 14 per cent TikTok.

Hiya’s research also highlighted a continued problem for the US in terms of robocalls, with 70 per cent of consumers being targeted.