 European giants unable to commit to edge model - Mobile World Live
Home

European giants unable to commit to edge model

23 SEP 2021

LIVE FROM 5G WORLD, LONDON: Senior network experts at Telenor and Orange cautioned it was premature to define how operators would make money from provision of services on the network edge, with work still required by all parties.

During a panel on the prospects of edge computing, Orange director of network strategy Yves Bellego (pictured on screen, bottom right) said it was too soon to define commercial models for the architecture, noting this was also the case with selling verticals slices of the 5G network.

“There is still a lot of work to be done in the value chain to see how we can make money, both [for] the operators and companies.”

“We need to go step-by-step, some will go fast…but most of the industries have a lot to do before business have their minds set on what they will really do.”

Bellego said there was also continued need for testing and proof of concepts in many cases.

Agreeing with his counterpart at Orange, Telenor Group SVP of network architecture Terje Jensen (pictured on screen, bottom left), said the market had not yet settled and was still maturing.

He noted the business model would partly depend on “what enterprise customers are asking for” citing analytics, security, AI capabilities or operations as potential areas.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

