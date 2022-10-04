 EU progresses common smartphone charger push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EU progresses common smartphone charger push

04 OCT 2022

The European Parliament approved proposed legislation which would force manufacturers of smartphones and tablets to ship devices sold in the European Union with a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024.

Drafted rules, which had been put forward by the European Commission, must now go to the European Council for sign off. Once this is done, the law would come into force shortly afterwards.

If adopted, legislation would initially apply to tablets, smartphones and cameras with the law eventually extending to laptops and other small electronics.

Most handset manufacturers already support USB-C, with Apple the notable exception among the biggest-selling brands in the European Union.

In a statement, the European Parliament claimed the imposition of common chargers for devices would save consumers across member states a combined €250 million on unnecessary charger purchases.

European Commission estimates claim unused chargers comprise 11,000 tonnes of electronic waste annually.

The floated legislation also contains rules for fast-charging, meaning all devices supporting the facility will have to replenish energy resources at the same pace.

This policy would likely come as a blow to challenger brands, with several flaunting the rapid pace their devices can be recharged at as differentiators during launch events held this year.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EU closes-in on digital content crackdown

Network funding row rolls on as Google defends record

Google loses appeal in EC Android row

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association