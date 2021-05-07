 Ericsson-Samsung patent deal ends legal disputes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ericsson-Samsung patent deal ends legal disputes

07 MAY 2021

Ericsson worked out a multi-year cross-licensing patent deal with Samsung covering the sale of network infrastructure and handsets, with the settlement ending all ongoing legal disputes between the companies.

The global agreement covers patents relating to the full range of cellular technologies including 5G from 1 January 2021.

In a statement, Ericsson said the agreement ends complaints filed by both companies before the US International Trade Commission (ITC) as well as the ongoing lawsuits in several countries, noting details are confidential and will not be disclosed.

In February 2021, the ITC announced it would investigate an ongoing dispute between the two companies over 4G and 5G patent infringements, after Ericsson filed a complaint the previous month.

Christina Petersson, Ericsson’s chief intellectual property officer, said: “We are delighted to sign a mutually beneficial agreement with Samsung. This important deal confirms the value of our patent portfolio and further illustrates Ericsson’s commitment to FRAND [fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory] principles.”

The Sweden-based vendor estimates its revenue from IP rights licensing will reach SEK2 billion ($237.7 million) to SEK2.5 billion in Q2. Its IP portfolio includes more than 57,000 granted patents.

The two companies also agreed to cooperate to “advance the mobile industry in open standardisation and create valuable” services for consumers and enterprises, Ericsson’s statement noted.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung stands by Q2 component warning

Samsung lights LTE public safety network

2degrees taps Ericsson for 5G RAN, core equipment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association