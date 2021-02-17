ITC to probe Ericsson, Samsung patent row - Mobile World Live

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) announced it would investigate an ongoing spat between Ericsson and Samsung over 4G and 5G patent infringements, following a complaint filed by Swedish vendor last month.

Ericsson commenced legal action on 15 January, alleging Samsung had violated contractual agreements over royalty payments and patent licences for antennas, radios, base stations and core network products on 4G and 5G systems.

As well as filing a complaint with ITC, Ericsson also sued Samsung in a district court.

The ITC explained it would launch a probe into Ericsson’s complaint, but had not yet decided on the merits of the case and it would make a final determination at the “earliest practicable time”.

It will offer a timeframe for completing the investigation within 45 days of opening.

Ericsson said in its filing to ITC there would no disruption to established mobile networks if its claim was successful and it would be able to meet market demand.

The Swedish vendor estimated delayed royalty payments and the cost of litigation could impact its operating income by SEK1 billion ($120.1 million) to SEK1.5 billion each quarter from Q1 2021.

Samsung argues Ericsson has provided no factual support for its argument.