 ITC to probe Ericsson, Samsung patent row - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ITC to probe Ericsson, Samsung patent row

17 FEB 2021

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) announced it would investigate an ongoing spat between Ericsson and Samsung over 4G and 5G patent infringements, following a complaint filed by Swedish vendor last month.

Ericsson commenced legal action on 15 January, alleging Samsung had violated contractual agreements over royalty payments and patent licences for antennas, radios, base stations and core network products on 4G and 5G systems.

As well as filing a complaint with ITC, Ericsson also sued Samsung in a district court.

The ITC explained it would launch a probe into Ericsson’s complaint, but had not yet decided on the merits of the case and it would make a final determination at the “earliest practicable time”.

It will offer a timeframe for completing the investigation within 45 days of opening.

Ericsson said in its filing to ITC there would no disruption to established mobile networks if its claim was successful and it would be able to meet market demand.

The Swedish vendor estimated delayed royalty payments and the cost of litigation could impact its operating income by SEK1 billion ($120.1 million) to SEK1.5 billion each quarter from Q1 2021.

Samsung argues Ericsson has provided no factual support for its argument.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

La UE podría recurrir a Samsung y TSMC para su producción de chips

Ekholm berates non-functioning EU telco sector

Open RAN advocates rise to US 5G challenge

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association