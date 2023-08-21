Ericsson adds AI lab to education project in Vietnam

Ericsson inked a deal to open an AI laboratory in a RMIT University facility in Hanoi, Vietnam, expanding an existing collaboration between the pair focused on providing education on emerging technologies and 5G.

The laboratory will also house industrial research focused on the use of AI for initiatives under the Industry 4.0 umbrella.

In a statement, the partners cited the potential of AI in industries including energy, manufacturing, agriculture, transport and logistics.

Australia-based RMIT University’s existing collaboration with Ericsson covers educating students in 5G and other emerging technologies including machine learning, industrial automation, cloud computing and AR/VR.

Ericsson head of Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, Denis Brunetti said the move “represents a significant step in building a high-tech industry-ready workforce in Vietnam through strategic industry-academia partnerships”.

The executive added the move will help “further advance the start-up and innovation ecosystem” in Vietnam and aid the nation’s ambition to become a local AI hub by 2030.