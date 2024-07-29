Cellnex’s UK operation signed a long-term agreement to continue providing infrastructure to Vodafone Group’s local unit and Virgin Media O2, a deal which came weeks after the two operators extended their network-sharing pact.

In a statement, Cellnex noted its refreshed deal with the operators “strengthens and grows the existing relationship providing certainty for all parties”.

The telecoms infrastructure provider said the pact comprises access to towers alongside associated services, aiding the operators’ network-sharing partnership.

Cellnex UK CEO Gianluca Landolina said the company is “aligned with our customers on the common goal of extending reliable and high-performing telecommunication networks to serve their end customers”, adding this is also integral to a successful rollout of connectivity and digitalisation in UK.

Jeanie York, CTO at VMO2, added the renewed agreement reflects its commitment to “ensure we continue to provide our customers with the fast and reliable mobile connectivity they increasingly rely on as we invest billions of pounds each year in our networks and services”.