 EC targets €160B investment in key technology - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC targets €160B investment in key technology

21 JUN 2023

The European Commission (EC) requested an additional €10 billion from governments to fund a newly-proposed programme aimed at ramping development and manufacturing of key technologies, as it hopes to generate investments worth €160 billion by 2027.

In a statement, the EC noted the scheme builds on existing initiatives including the Chips Act and Digital Europe.

The new Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) programme will target several focus areas: deep and digital technology including microelectronics, 5G, advanced connectivity and cyberdefence; clean technology including renewable energy; and biotech.

EC stated the STEP programme will strengthen the economic area’s resilience to headwinds citing any potential supply chain disruption, labour shortages, inflation and a spike in energy costs.

A portal will be created under the programme to promote synergies between different projects. It will also serve as a platform for those in search of funding.

“The future of strategic industries should be made in Europe”, EC president Ursula von der Leyen said.

“With the existing funding, and an extra €10 billion that we intend to inject, we aim to reach up to €160 billion in investments in the coming years.”

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

EC pulls trigger on Orange, Masmovil tie-up probe

EC pauses Broadcom, VMware deal probe

EC outlines digital targets

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association