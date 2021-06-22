 EC turns up heat on Google - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC turns up heat on Google

22 JUN 2021

The European Commission (EC) launched a formal investigation into potential anti-competitive practices by Google, adding to growing regulatory pressure on the search giant.

Central to the probe is establishing if Google favours its own online display advertising technology by restricting third-party access to user data.

EC EVP and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager (pictured) explained Google is “present at almost all levels of the supply chain for online display advertising”.

As the world’s largest search engine, Google collects data advertisers use to target potential customers. It also runs several platforms used to sell and place online ads, and sells advertising on its own websites.

The EC explained Google has access to data about user identity and/or behaviour which is unavailable to other online publishers and advertisers. In added the company requires competitors to use its technology to purchase and display ads.

It placed the value of Europe’s online display advertising market at €20 billion in 2019.

The EC investigation follows a capitulation by Google to the regulator earlier this month, with the company pledging to level the playing field for competitors by displaying a list of top search engines on the home screens of new Android devices.

Google is also under investigation by Germany’s Federal Cartel Office as part of broader scrutiny also involving Apple, Amazon and Facebook.

The search giant recently said it will withhold certain information from third parties when Android users opt out of personalised advertising. The EC wants to understand how this will impact competition and how it can ensure “all market participants protect user privacy in the same manner”.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Axiata taps Google for Asia enterprise boost

Google vuelve a Honor tras la separación de Huawei

Google makes Honor comeback after Huawei sale
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association