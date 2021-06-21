 Germany opens probe into Apple digital dominance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Germany opens probe into Apple digital dominance

21 JUN 2021

Germany’s Federal Cartel Office launched a proble to determine whether Apple had established market dominance by creating a digital ecosystem centred around its iPhone and iOS.

The probe completes a quartet of investigations launched by the regulator against the tech big four in 2021, with Facebook, Amazon and Google also facing the heat.

Germany stepped-up governance of big technology companies, with new laws giving the cartel office the ability to prohibit major companies across markets from engaging in anti-competitive practices.

The regulator stated it aimed to determine the significance of Apple’s activities across sectors, examining if its iOS digital ecosystem had led to market dominance.

Andreas Mundt, president of the body, noted Apple produced numerous hardware products in addition to services including App Store, iCloud, Apple Music and Apple TV.

The regulator said it would assess Apple’s position in those areas and explore the “magnitude of its technological and financial resources and its access to data”.

A main focus of the investigations will be on the operation of the App Store as it enables Apple “in many ways to influence the business activities of third parties,” Mundt said.

Based on its findings, the regulator said it would also look into complaints raised by other parties, including the European Commission, on issues such as in-app purchase fees, user tracking in its new iOS 14.5 update and Apple’s ongoing row with Spotify.

Germany’s move comes after the UK launched a study into both Apple and Google’s dominance across sectors last week.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

UK goes after Apple, Google mobile dominance

UK consumers seek £1.5B from Apple

Apple faces the music in Europe
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association