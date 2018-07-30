English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC green lights PPF, Telenor CEE deal

30 JUL 2018

The European Commission (EC) cleared investment company PPF Group’s acquisition of Telenor’s mobile operations in four countries in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), stating the tie-up raises no competition concerns.

The deal, announced in March with a value of €2.8 billion, comprises of Telenor’s units in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Serbia, as well as Telenor Common Operation – its network and IT business in the region.

The commission noted that although PPF holds assets assets in the CEE region, including O2 Czech Republic, its agreement with Telenor does not raise competition concerns.

“First, it would not give rise to horizontal overlaps, as the companies’ activities are confined to the different territories in which they hold their respective telecommunications licenses,” said EC in a statement.

“In addition, the Commission found that the vertical links between the upstream and downstream markets for retail, mobile and fixed telecommunications services arising from the transaction would be unproblematic.”

For Telenor, the sale fits in with its simplification strategy, as it focusses on core assets in Scandinavia and Asia, and digitalisation efforts across the group to cut costs and improve efficiency.

A number of companies were reportedly interested in Telenor’s CEE units, before PPF made its approach. Telenor has said it intends to use some of the proceeds for a special shareholder dividend.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Dtac profit falls, weighs options on auctions

Blog: Can Myanmar support 5 wireless players?

Thailand, Myanmar postings head Telenor reshuffle

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association