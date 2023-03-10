e& backs Turkey earthquake rebuild effort

UAE operator e& moved to support Turkey in rebuilding its telecoms infrastructure across earthquake-affected sites by delivering equipment worth AED20 million ($5.5 million), Emirates News Agency reported.

The news outlet reported the aid forms part of a nationwide humanitarian campaign by the UAE government to assist those impacted by a massive earthquake which struck parts of Turkey and Syria early last month.

It reported e& provided more than 4,000 radio and digital units to restore mobile networks and services.

Chairman at e& Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi reportedly stated the company stands “in solidarity” with the countries as it looks to contribute to “repairing and supporting the telecommunications infrastructure in those areas”.

The move marks an extension of e&’s disaster relief initiatives: last month, it offered a week of unlimited phone calls from the UAE to the affected areas.

Other big industry players including Vodafone Group, Orange, Deutsche Telekom and satellite player Inmarsat have also moved to provide connectivity and other services following the earthquake.