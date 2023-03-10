 e& backs Turkey earthquake rebuild effort - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

e& backs Turkey earthquake rebuild effort

10 MAR 2023

UAE operator e& moved to support Turkey in rebuilding its telecoms infrastructure across earthquake-affected sites by delivering equipment worth AED20 million ($5.5 million), Emirates News Agency reported.

The news outlet reported the aid forms part of a nationwide humanitarian campaign by the UAE government to assist those impacted by a massive earthquake which struck parts of Turkey and Syria early last month.

It reported e& provided more than 4,000 radio and digital units to restore mobile networks and services.

Chairman at e& Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi reportedly stated the company stands “in solidarity” with the countries as it looks to contribute to “repairing and supporting the telecommunications infrastructure in those areas”.

The move marks an extension of e&’s disaster relief initiatives: last month, it offered a week of unlimited phone calls from the UAE to the affected areas.

Other big industry players including Vodafone Group, Orange, Deutsche Telekom and satellite player Inmarsat have also moved to provide connectivity and other services following the earthquake.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

IBM seals e& deal to aid sustainability effort

Top investor ups Vodafone stake to 13 per cent

El mayor inversor de Vodafone eleva al 13% su participación
Español

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association