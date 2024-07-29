A GSMA spectrum specialist argued the right blend of licensed and unlicensed frequencies could boost social and economic growth, enabling operators to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) commitments while benefitting consumers and digital industry.

In a blog, spectrum policy director Carol Sosa Leguizamon explained universal connectivity for all is a crucial element in the SDGs, with licensed and unlicensed frequencies being complementary in delivering such access.

Leguizamon wrote the role of licensed and unlicensed spectrum programmes “are crucial to delivering applications and providing reliable services to consumers”, highlighting fixed and mobile broadband connectivity as a key beneficiary.

The GSMA expert’s blog comes at a time when many MNOs are increasingly focused on fixed wireless access (FWA), an approach which US operators have proven particularly adept at using to challenge incumbent cable broadband providers.

In a related report, the Association highlighted research by analyst arm GSMA Intelligence which showed MNOs in South Korea held a dominant 93.1 per cent share of the fixed broadband market at end-2023, with Chinese operators on 91.6 per cent and Indonesian counterparts 80.7 per cent.

Balance

Leguizamon explained MNOs typically rely on licensed spectrum in core frequency bands to provide “services to industry, governments and consumers”.

The guaranteed rights of usage “helps provide secure, reliable and good quality service to end-users”, along with providing operators the certainty needed to commit to long-term investments.

Equally, though, unlicensed spectrum typically employed for WAN services including Wi-Fi “is also an important mechanism for providing internet connectivity”.

Unlicensed spectrum “forms part of MNOs’ suite of services”, enabling users to connect devices in fixed locations and, in turn, forming an “important component of communications infrastructure”.

To reap the fullest benefit, Leguizamon said operators must ensure their mobile and fixed networks are complementary, offering comparable speed and quality, and a seamless switch between the two. “Ensuring balance between the two spectrum models supports user demand for more data.”