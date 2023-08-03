 DT partners for 5G remote vehicle pilot - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DT partners for 5G remote vehicle pilot

03 AUG 2023

Deutsche Telekom (DT) teamed with specialist Mira on a trial of teleoperated driving using its 5G network, with a remote control shuttle service set to be used as transport between some of the operator’s sites in Bonn, Germany.

DT explained the pilot would offer in-depth insights into the requirements for teleoperated driving, including on 5G infrastructure, which it indicated would be important for the future development of driverless mobility.

Expected benefits of the fledgling technology for automated shuttle fleets include a reduction in downtime and better utilisation of vehicles, as they are all controlled from a central location.

In the test the operator’s 5G network will be used to transmit large amounts of data in near real time between the shuttles and the control station.

Mira MD Klaus Kappen stated he was “convinced that teleoperated driving will play an important role in improving the efficiency and sustainability of transport” adding in the trial it could develop “solutions for the mobility of the future and test them on public roads today.”

Remote-controlled driving on public roads in Germany currently requires special permission from authorities, Mira noted.

Last year the pair collaborated on a demonstration of a remotely controlled car in inner city traffic as part of a conference in Cologne.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Global operator giants launch AI alliance

Cuatro grandes operadoras se alían para colaborar en IA

Operators throw weight behind digital ID scheme

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association