 Docomo kills-off NB-IoT network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo kills-off NB-IoT network

31 MAR 2020

Japanese operator NTT Docomo announced it will shut down its NB-IoT network today (31 March), less than a year after launching the service, as it looks to prioritise resources and turn its focus to LTE-M.

In a statement, the market leader said given the current business environment it decided to stop the LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) service, which went live in April 2019, “to concentrate management resources”.

The operator said it will continue to offer low-power IoT services via LTE-M, another standardised LPWA network technology, and work to improve the service.

Marc Einstein, chief analyst at research company ITR, told Mobile World Live he thinks the move is not really a matter of resources but more of priorities, as Japan had never been bullish on NB-IoT when compared with China or Europe, and LTE-M is seen as being closer to its core mobile network.

“Docomo is just downsizing because there is no need to run both networks. It also believes 5G will eventually be able to handle massive amounts of connections once Release 17 is finalised and is probably re-allocating those resources to its overall 5G network rollout,” he explained.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo targets first-to-5G claim in Japan

Docomo targets 2030 6G launch

Docomo partners Otter.ai on translation platform
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association