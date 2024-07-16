Mediacom Communications rolled out mobile services through an MVNO agreement with Verizon, the latest addition to a growing list of US cable operators offering mobile tariffs.

Mediacom, the fifth-largest US cable operator, is serving up two mobile plans with both requiring subscriptions to its broadband offering.

The Unlimited plan costs $40 per month for each line and includes all taxes and fees. The By the Gig tariff is a pay-as-you-go service costing $15 per month per gigabyte including taxes and fees.

Mediacom Mobile subscribers also have access to thousands of its Wi-Fi hotspots across the US.

A representative for Mediacom told Mobile World Live for now the mobile offerings require customers to bring their own devices but it is “working on a device store that will be launched in the coming weeks”.

Mediacom initially launched the service to employees in mid-May. It provides triple-play services to 1.3 million households and businesses across 22 states.

Comcast, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Altice US and WideOpenWest (WOW) also offer mobile services through MVNO arrangements.

Cable operators are an emerging threat to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US due in part to aggressive promotions that include offering a free line when a mobile service is bundled with broadband.