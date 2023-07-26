 Dish Network tipped for Amazon Boost - Mobile World Live
Home

Dish Network tipped for Amazon Boost

26 JUL 2023
Amazon

Bloomberg reported Dish Network would start offering its Boost Infinite service on Amazon later this week, potentially delivering a bump in customer numbers.

A partnership with Amazon was first mooted in May and would give Boost Infinite a much larger retail footprint given its lack of presence in real stores.

Bloomberg stated the unlimited service will be priced at $25 per month.

Dish Network launched a nationwide beta of Boost Infinite in late 2022 and deployed commercial service last month.

The service is provisioned through MVNO agreements with T-Mobile US and AT&T, but it will eventually be on Dish Wireless’ 5G network.

Amazon has also been linked with bundling mobile plans with its Prime subscription service, reportedly holding talks with T-Mobile US and Verizon over low-cost data options.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

