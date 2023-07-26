Dish Network tipped for Amazon Boost

Bloomberg reported Dish Network would start offering its Boost Infinite service on Amazon later this week, potentially delivering a bump in customer numbers.

A partnership with Amazon was first mooted in May and would give Boost Infinite a much larger retail footprint given its lack of presence in real stores.

Bloomberg stated the unlimited service will be priced at $25 per month.

Dish Network launched a nationwide beta of Boost Infinite in late 2022 and deployed commercial service last month.

The service is provisioned through MVNO agreements with T-Mobile US and AT&T, but it will eventually be on Dish Wireless’ 5G network.

Amazon has also been linked with bundling mobile plans with its Prime subscription service, reportedly holding talks with T-Mobile US and Verizon over low-cost data options.