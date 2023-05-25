 Dish in talks to sell Boost Infinite on Amazon - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish in talks to sell Boost Infinite on Amazon

25 MAY 2023
Dish

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Dish Network had entered discussions to sell its Boost Infinite service on Amazon, a move tipped to give a much-needed lift to the post-paid brand.

WSJ stated details of the Boost Infinite tariffs could be available on Amazon by June.

The move would presumably drive more subscribers to Boost Infinite, which has apparently struggled to sign up customers after a cyberattack in February.

Wave7 Research principal Jeff Moore told Mobile World Live offering Boost Infinite on Amazon “would be a positive step forward, but only a small step”.

He argued Boost Infinite will require physical retail stores, citing the more than 4,000 associated with Dish Network’s prepaid Boost Mobile brand, but noted the company had largely failed “to be serious” about such a strategy.

“Boost Infinite has been a real clown show in terms of retail distribution,” he said, adding “you cannot compete nationally at scale without having a brick-and-mortar retail presence”.

Its prepaid brand sells services through several large US retail chains.

Company chiefs have previously outlined plans to offer iPhones and expand the portfolio of LTE devices available to Boost Infinite customers.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Dish Network takes $30M cyberattack hit

Amazon commences latest job cuts

Dish retail wireless lead Stokols departs

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association