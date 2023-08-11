Dish Network reportedly culls jobs from Boost divisions

Speculation ramped Dish Network cut an undetermined number of jobs from its Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite divisions ahead of a planned merger with EchoStar.

Anonymous posts by Dish Network employees on discussion board TheLayoff.com note departments impacted include HR, engineering, marketing, and IT.

A mobile analyst told Mobile World Live lay offs are ongoing, citing a former employee who explained the company had offered some staff an option of working an additional six months for 12 weeks of pay.

The analyst also noted VPs from Dish Network flew to regional offices earlier this week to inform staff of the move.

A Dish Network representative offered no direct comment on the rumours, but explained it continually evaluates and adjusts its workforce “to meet the needs of our business”.

“While there may be fluctuations on some teams due to functional demands and performance issues, we are actively hiring throughout the company”.

Dish Network had 14,200 employees at end-2022, down from 16,000 in 2019.

There has been an exodus of key leaders from its executive team this year.

Dish Network has struggled financially as it looks to find customers for its 5G service through the Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite brands. It incurred about $30 million in expenses related to a cyberattack in February.

Peter Adderton, the founder of Boost Mobile and now CEO and founder of operator MobileX, apparently revealed the lay-offs earlier this week, using social media site X to state staff had been given 60 day’s notice to find a new job or move to Dish Network’s headquarters.