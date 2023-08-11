 Dish Network reportedly culls jobs from Boost divisions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Operators

Dish Network reportedly culls jobs from Boost divisions

11 AUG 2023
White van with a large Dish Network logo on the side.

Speculation ramped Dish Network cut an undetermined number of jobs from its Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite divisions ahead of a planned merger with EchoStar.

Anonymous posts by Dish Network employees on discussion board TheLayoff.com note departments impacted include HR, engineering, marketing, and IT.

A mobile analyst told Mobile World Live lay offs are ongoing, citing a former employee who explained the company had offered some staff an option of working an additional six months for 12 weeks of pay.

The analyst also noted VPs from Dish Network flew to regional offices earlier this week to inform staff of the move.

A Dish Network representative offered no direct comment on the rumours, but explained it continually evaluates and adjusts its workforce “to meet the needs of our business”.

“While there may be fluctuations on some teams due to functional demands and performance issues, we are actively hiring throughout the company”.

Dish Network had 14,200 employees at end-2022, down from 16,000 in 2019.

There has been an exodus of key leaders from its executive team this year.

Dish Network has struggled financially as it looks to find customers for its 5G service through the Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite brands. It incurred about $30 million in expenses related to a cyberattack in February.

Peter Adderton, the founder of Boost Mobile and now CEO and founder of operator MobileX, apparently revealed the lay-offs earlier this week, using social media site X to state staff had been given 60 day’s notice to find a new job or move to Dish Network’s headquarters.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association