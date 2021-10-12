Dish Network chooses Spirent for continuous testing

Dish Network announced autonomous testing and validation of its 5G core network will be provided by Spirent Communications, enabling the new operator to continuously integrate features for enterprise and retail customers.

In a statement, the companies highlighted the value of automated testing in a public cloud environment, noting the Spirent test suites will enable Dish Network to employ the scalability of the AWS public cloud.

Spirent will be responsible for interoperability testing of multiple elements and platforms. Unlike its US competitors, Dish Network will not be deploying end-to-end systems certified by a single vendor, so its network will require more extensive testing and validation.

As the first operator to attempt a greenfield 5G open RAN deployment, Dish Network is integrating hardware and software from more than a dozen different suppliers to create its network. Last week at an industry conference, EVP Dave Mayo noted integration of hardware and software is a top priority.

The operator’s 5G network is set to launch in beta this year.