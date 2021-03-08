Dish lands Republic Wireless deal - Mobile World Live

Dish Network further bolstered its mobile play, striking a deal to acquire US MVNO Republic Wireless for an undisclosed sum.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in Q2. It follows Dish Network’s purchase of prepaid business Boost Mobile from T-Mobile US and comes as the company continues to build its own standalone 5G network.

Republic Wireless currently uses T-Mobile as its host network and markets itself as a low cost “Wi-Fi first” provider.

Dish Network said it would acquire 200,000 customer relationships alongside the brand and supporting assets.

COO John Swieringa stated: “As we continue to grow our retail wireless business, Republic broadens our existing customer base and positions us to deliver even more value to the market, expanding our portfolio of mobile solutions to meet a variety of customer needs.”

Republic Wireless’ Relay brand, which provides communications systems in the hospitality, facilities management, manufacturing, healthcare and education sectors will continue to operate as a standalone company. It will become a wholesale customer on Dish Network’s forthcoming 5G network.