EchoStar completed its merger with Dish Network, reuniting two companies originally split in 2008 and creating what the former claims will be a leading global player combining terrestrial and non-terrestrial wireless connectivity.

The US players’ deal was first announced in August and cleared by the US Federal Communications Commission last month.

Dish Network offers mobile services in the US having entered the market in the wake of T-Mobile US and Sprint joining forces in 2020. It also provides TV streaming in its home market. EchoStar sells a range of satellite communications services with customers including global enterprises and public sector entities.

EchoStar CEO Hamid Akhavan said the completion of the union “brings us one step closer to our goal of offering ubiquitous connectivity to people, enterprises and things, everywhere”.

EchoStar executive chairman Charles Ergen added the combination would “create a global connectivity leader with premier wireless, satellite, and video distribution capabilities” targeting both the consumer and enterprise segments.