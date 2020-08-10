 Dish plots mobile business overhaul - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish plots mobile business overhaul

10 AUG 2020

Dish Network executives detailed plans to revamp its recently acquired Boost Mobile prepaid business, shifting strategy to pursue more profitable customers in a bid to help offset the costs of an MVNO deal with T-Mobile US.

Company chairman Charlie Ergen explained during a call with investors that while former Boost Mobile owner Sprint could be more flexible about the kind of customers it acquired, “we have to pay T-Mobile for the network, so we have to run it a little bit different”.

Dish Network purchased 9.3 million Boost Mobile customers from T-Mobile in July following the operator’s merger with Sprint. It is using connectivity supplied via an MVNO agreement with T-Mobile to offer service while it works to build a standalone (SA) 5G network.

Ergen said it is working to “clean up” its subscriber rolls, noting “some customers that were very good customers for Sprint potentially aren’t good customers for us”.

The comments came as Dish Network launched several new Boost Mobile tariffs ranging from $10 per month for 1GB of high-speed data to $35 per month for 10GB of data. All plans include unlimited voice and messaging, with additional data available for $5 for 1GB or $10 for 2GB.

Ergen added he expects margins for the mobile business will be low until it makes substantial progress building its own network and can reap the benefits of owner economics.

Dish Network aims to launch its first SA 5G market later this year and cover 70 per cent of the US population by June 2023.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Dish acquires Ting as Tucows makes services play

Dish Network lines up 5G cloud element

Dish serves up fresh US mobile option

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association